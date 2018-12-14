Euro zone growth risks likely to grow next year: ECB's Vasiliauskas

VILNIUS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Risks to euro zone growth are likely to amplify next year, European Central Bank policymaker Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Friday, a day after policymakers opted to describe these risks as still broadly balanced.

“Next year the balance of risk is more likely to turn in a negative direction but for the moment, because risks and economic data are quite mixed, yesterday’s meeting still described the risk outlook as balanced,” Vasiliauskas told reporters.

Vasiliauskas, Lithuania’s central bank chief, argued that Brexit, Italy’s budget fight with the European Commission, French fiscal plans, a trade war between the U.S. and China and Chinese corporate governance were among the chief risk factors. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas Writing by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)