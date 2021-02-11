UPDATE 1-ECB should favour greener assets - policymakers

(Adds Dutch central banker)

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should consider climate risk in weighing the value of assets and collateral in its transactions, two ECB policymakers said on Thursday, as momentum builds in favour of a greener monetary policy.

French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the ECB had to take into account climate change because its stagflationary nature - pushing up prices while weighing on the economy - challenged its price stability mandate.

“I propose to start decarbonising the ECB’s balance sheet with a pragmatic, progressive and targeted approach to all corporate assets whether they be held on the central bank’s balance sheet as purchases or taken as collateral,” he told an online conference hosted by Option Finance.

President Christine Lagarde and board member Isabel Schnabel have in the past argued that markets are not appropriately pricing climate risk.

Villeroy said sovereign bonds, which make up the vast majority of assets held by the ECB, should not be subject to the same treatment.

The ECB expects to wrap up an overarching policy review around mid-year and a new approach to tackling climate change will be a key element of its conclusions.

The ECB could take climate risk into account by adjusting the value accordingly of assets that banks post as collateral in exchange for liquidity, Villeroy said.

But it should also go further and skew purchases of corporate debt in favour of those issuers aligned with the Paris accords on climate change and limit purchases of those that are not compatible.

Dutch central bank head Klaas Knot said on Thursday the ECB should review its commitment to market neutrality, under which it does not favour certain assets over others.

“What does this neutrality mean if there is a carbon bias in European capital markets because the relative price of carbon emissions is distorted?” Knot said.

“Central banks could explore how, within the boundaries of their mandates, they can redesign their monetary policy instruments to prevent such biases from occurring, and instead contribute to unlocking more green investments,” he added.

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said last month the ECB should only accept assets "if their issuers meet certain climate-related reporting requirements" but warned against going too far down that route, for example by excluding carbon-intensive enterprises.