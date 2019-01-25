ECB committed to keeping interested rates low - Villeroy

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is committed to keeping interest rates low as it winds down its monetary stimulus to the economy, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.

“We remain committed to maintaining interest rates very low, which is good for the economy,” Villeroy told France 2 television from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Progressively we are withdrawing monetary stimulus... but it is very progressive and depends on improvement in the economy. We’ll take the time it takes,” said Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough)