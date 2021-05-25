ECB has "ample time" to plot exit from pandemic asset purchases - Villeroy

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has plenty of time to map out its exit from its pandemic asset purchase programme, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday, pushing back against market speculation that it could be discussed next month.

“We still have ample time to judge and decide, well beyond our June meeting,” Villeroy said in a speech at an online Danske Bank conference.

He said that suggestions that asset purchases could be reined in as soon as the third quarter were “purely speculative” and added that the amount the ECB buys will be freely determined until at least March, when the programme is due to expire. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)