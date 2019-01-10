ECB must keep options open in face of risks - Villeroy

LUXEMBOURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to keep its options open in the face of growing economic risks as it normalises its monetary policy, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

Speaking in Luxembourg, Villeroy said that while the path towards normalisation remained desirable, it must also be “gradual and pragmatic”.

“We need to keep our options open in the face of the current uncertainty: we are predictable, but not precommitted,” said Villeroy, who is also head of France’s central bank.

“This is also an aspect of our independence, at a time when many are pressing us to provide further details,” he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)