ECB's Villeroy says inflation still firming, labour market tightening

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A drop in unemployment in the euro zone as well as rising wages is giving the European Central Bank’s increasing confidence inflation is on track to reach its objective, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

“Our outlook for inflation is still firming. There are increasing signs that the labour market is tightening and nominal wage growth is picking up,” Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France, told a conference. (Reporting by Michel Rose)