ECB's Villeroy sees steady policy as economy stabilises

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s monetary policy should remain as it is, as economic conditions in the euro zone steady, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday in an interview.

“The economic situation in the euro zone is beginning to stabilise ... and as the situation stabilises so does monetary policy,” Villeroy, who is also head of the French central bank, was quoted as telling website boursorama.com.

“We are applying the measures decided in September and aren’t adding any more... For how long depends on the economic situation and its improvement.”