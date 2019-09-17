Bonds News
September 17, 2019 / 10:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Green QE would seriously distort markets - ECB's Villeroy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - One of the European Central Bank’s top policymakers poured cold water on calls for a climate change-focused quantitative easing programme on Tuesday, saying such a move would heavily distort the green bond market.

France’s central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said there had been suggestions for “green quantitative easing” by introducing a bias towards green assets in the ECB’s purchase programme framework.

“Despite its apparent simplicity, this proposal is incomplete and has serious limitations,” Villeroy said in a speech at the World Conference of Banking Institutes.

He stressed that monetary policy targets a macroeconomic objective in the form of inflation and does not single out specific social or sectoral objectives.

“Massive purchases on a relatively shallow pool of green bonds could seriously distort the market,” he added. “I prefer a more ‘integrated’ and holistic approach.” (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Huw Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below