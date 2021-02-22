No risk of overheating in euro zone - ECB's Villeroy de Galhau

FILE PHOTO: Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau arrives for the G20 meeting during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Fall Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

PARIS (Reuters) - There is no risk of overheating in the euro zone economy and no risk of a lasting pick up of inflation, European Central Bank policymaker François Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

Villeroy, who is also the Bank of France governor, told BFM Business TV the ECB was “monitoring” borrowing costs, echoing earlier comments from ECB chief Christine Lagarde.

“Financing conditions remain very favorable (...) we’ll see to it that stays that way”, Villeroy said.