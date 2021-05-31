ECB's Visco says main drivers of euro zone inflation are energy, one-off factors

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Monday that the main factors behind the recent rise in euro zone inflation were energy and one-off factors.

“It is good that inflation is not falling but rising ... but we are still far from the objective that we have of medium term inflation close to 2%,” the Bank of Italy governor told Reuters in an interview.

Visco said that at its June 10 monetary policy meeting the ECB will look at to what extent stronger rise prices and inflation expectations were fuelled by one-off factors.

“I think most of it,” he said.