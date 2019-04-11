ECB may assess in June the side effects of negative rates

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could assess as soon as June whether the unintended effects of its negative deposit rate needed to be mitigated, Italian central bank chief Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.

“In June certainly we’ll have to face new projections and we’ll certainly take a view on the parameters of the TLTRO (Targeted longer-term refinancing operation) and associated with that, all that’s been discussed. We’ve side that the side effects will be considered and this the time span,” Visco told reporters in Washington. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)