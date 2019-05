FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann expressed scepticism on Friday about a proposal to grant banks some relief from negative central bank rates, arguing that cost could outweigh the benefits.

The European Central Bank is studying whether to grant relief to banks from some of the charge on its minus 0.4 percent deposit rate by offering a multi-tier rate. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Mark Heinrich)