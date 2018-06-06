FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 6, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Plausible that ECB can end bond buys this year: Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - Expectations that the European Central Bank will wind down its bond-buying programme by the end of this year are plausible, the head of Germany’s central bank said on Wednesday.

“For some time now, financial market participants have been expecting that the asset purchases will end before 2018 is out,” Jens Weidmann told a conference in Berlin via a video message.

“As things stand, I find these market expectations plausible,” he said, adding that this would be the first step towards normalising monetary policy.

He said the challenge for the ECB was to communicate this process adequately without causing turmoil in markets. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Reinhard Becker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.