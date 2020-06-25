ECB can hold back on bond buys if markets calm, Mersch says

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank doesn’t need to use the whole 1.35 trillion euros ($1.51 trillion) it has earmarked for its pandemic-fighting bond purchases if financial markets calm down, ECB board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.

“We would not need to make use of the full PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme) envelope if the Governing Council were to assess that market tensions had eased sufficiently,” Mersch said. ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)