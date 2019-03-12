ECB policymakers to tailor new loans to reduce demand: sources

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers are keen to reduce banks’ reliance on central bank cash and will tailor a fresh loan facility to curb appetite, four sources familiar with the discussion have told Reuters.

With growth slowing and business confidence fading, the ECB unveiled fresh stimulus measures last week to prop up a still fragile economy, promising to delay a rate hike and to give lenders access to more multi-year loans from the central bank.

But the sources, who asked not to be named, said the economy was still far stronger than a few years ago, so any support should be less generous, reflecting healthier fundamentals. (Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)