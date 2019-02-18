ECB to assess health of bank lending in March - Praet

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will assess the state and outlook for bank lending at its next policy meeting as a credit squeeze could exacerbate the current economic slowdown, its chief economist told German daily Boersen-Zeitung.

“We do need to monitor the transmission of monetary policy through the banking system carefully,” Peter Praet said in an interview published on Monday. “In March we will make an assessment of the current and expected state of bank transmission.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)