ECB to discuss "very soon" new round of loans to banks: Praet

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will discuss “very soon” whether to provide a new round of multi-year loans to banks but may not immediately decide on their terms, its chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.

“The discussion will come very soon in the Governing Council. It doesn’t mean we’ll take decisions... at that time,” Praet said about a new Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO).

“I think clarity for the banking sector is (important)... but not necessarily on the parameters of the TLTRO because that’s complicated.”

He added the ECB’s previous TLTRO, due start maturing next year, was “extremely generous”. (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi and Tom Sims; Writing by Francesco Canepa)