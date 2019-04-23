ECB's Coeure sees no argument for tiered deposit rate

BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker board member Benoit Coeure sees no reason for creating a tiered deposit rate that exempts banks from part of an ECB charge on their idle cash, he said in an interview published on Tuesday.

In the interview to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, Coeure said the ECB’s negative rate is not the biggest problem and banks should rather focus on their costs.

"At the current juncture, I do not see the monetary policy argument for tiering," Coeure said. "However, we must keep a close eye on developments."