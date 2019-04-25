ECB's de Guindos keeps door open to more QE "if needed"

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is prepared to resume its quantitative easing (QE) programme if needed to reach its inflation target but so far it has not discussed such a prospect, its vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

“We closed our QE proramme at the end of last year but... it’s something that we can use again if needed,” de Guindos told an event in New York. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt Editing by Gareth Jones)