FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Slower economic growth in the euro zone is dragging down prices, which are taking longer to converge to the European Central Bank’s 2 percent inflation target, the ECB’s vice president said on Monday.

“The weaker growth momentum will leave its mark on domestic price pressures, slowing the adjustment of inflation towards our aim,” Luis de Guindos told members of the European Parliament. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)