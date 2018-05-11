FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB's Draghi calls for new eurozone "fiscal" tool to fight crises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, May 11 (Reuters) - The euro zone needs a new, common “fiscal instrument” if it is to ensure its member countries are not pulled apart by an economic shock, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

“We need an additional fiscal instrument to maintain convergence during large shocks, without having to over-burden monetary policy,” Draghi said.

“Its aim would be to provide an extra layer of stabilisation, thereby reinforcing confidence in national policies.” (Reporting By Silvia Ognibene Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt Editing by Catherine Evans)

