ECB's Knot wants more wiggle room around inflation target

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot called on Wednesday for a “symmetric band” around the ECB’s inflation target to give it more time and flexibility when setting monetary policy.

“One way to achieve this would be the introduction of a symmetric band around the inflation aim, which would buy the central bank time and flexibility in responding to forces it cannot control,” Knot told an event in New York.

“The monetary strategy could also be made more flexible by lengthening the horizon over which it would be desirable to bring inflation back towards its aim,” he added. (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)