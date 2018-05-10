ECB's Lane sees no dramatic move in rates in coming years

DUBLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Interest rates are unlikely to move dramatically in the coming years, European Central Bank Governing Council member Philip Lane said on Thursday.

“I don’t think monetary policy rates are going to move dramatically in the years to come. The market doesn’t think monetary policy rates are going to move dramatically,” Lane told an Irish parliamentary committee.

Investors are wondering whether weaker growth and inflation in the euro zone this year will test the ECB’s resolve in dialling back its aggressive stimulus measures. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Larry King)