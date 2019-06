MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that the last monetary decision taken by the central bank was taken unanimously by members of the Council.

“I believe (the decision) was taken unanimously. There was no divergent opinion with relation to the communique of the decision taken in Vilnius two weeks ago,” de Guindos said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Ingrid Melander)