ECB's Mersch unconvinced of need for new strategy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank board member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday he had yet to be convinced that the ECB, currently in the middle of rewriting its inflation target and how to achieve it, needed a new strategy at all.

“I’m still one to be fully convinced of a new strategy which would be yielding superior results to what our existing strategy has yielded up to now,” Mersch told an online event.