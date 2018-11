FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - It is too early for the European Central Bank to decide on a new round of multi-year loans to banks, which are covered by existing funding until the middle of next year, the ECB’s chief economist said in an interview published on Thursday.

“It is premature to decide on a new TLTRO now,” Peter Praet told German daily Handelsblatt, referring to the ECB’s Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)