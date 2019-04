WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is still analysing the impact of its negative deposit rate on banks’ profits but the numbers in question are “not very large”, ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.

“We are discussing, still analysing the effects,” Visco said. “The figures are not very large.” (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)