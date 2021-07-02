Euro zone recovery still fragile, ECB's Lagarde says

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s economy is beginning to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump but this recovery remains fragile, the European Central Bank’s President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Friday.

“We agreed to maintain (emergency stimulus) measures until at least March 2022, and in any case, until we judge that the coronavirus crisis phase is over,” Lagarde told local French daily La Provence. “While the recovery is now beginning to get under way, it remains fragile.” (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)