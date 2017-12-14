FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HIGHLIGHTS-Draghi comments at ECB press conference
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Energy & Environment
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Israel closes Gaza border
Israel
Israel closes Gaza border
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in an hour

HIGHLIGHTS-Draghi comments at ECB press conference

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept its ultra-easy policy stance unchanged on Thursday, promising to hold rates low for an extended period and even maintaining a pledge to provide more stimulus if needed.

Following are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi’s comments at a post-policy meeting press conference.

INFLATION/MONETARY STIMULUS

”The strong cyclical momentum and the significant reduction of economic slack give grounds for greater confidence that inflation will converge towards our inflation aim.

”At the same time, domestic price pressures remain muted overall and have yet to show convincing signs of a sustained upward trend.

“An ample degree of monetary stimulus therefore remains necessary.”

IMPROVED GROWTH OUTLOOK

“The incoming information, including our staff projections - our new staff projections - indicates a strong pace of economic expansion and a significant improvement in the growth outlook.”

COULD INCREASE APP

“If the outlook becomes less favourable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, we stand ready to increase the asset purchase programme in terms of size and/or duration.”

RATES TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS

“We continue to expect (interest rates) to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of our net asset purchases.” (EMEA news desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.