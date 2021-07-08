HIGHLIGHTS-Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank set a new inflation target on Thursday and carved out a major role in the fight against climate change, as Europe’s most powerful financial institution embarked on the biggest policy overhaul in its 23-year history.

Following are highlights of ECB President Christine Lagarde’s comments at a news conference

2%, BUT DEVIATIONS OK

“We know that 2% is not going to be constantly on target, there might be some moderate, temporary deviation in either direction of that 2%. And that is OK. What we are very concerned about is any sustainable, durable, signficant deviation from the target.” (Compiled by Hugh Lawson)