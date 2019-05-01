Low ECB rates are here to stay: de Guindos

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s interest rates are likely to stay low for a long time and remain under the levels seen in previous decades, ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

“The low interest rate environment is with us for the foreseeable future and is caused in large part by durable structural factors,” de Guindos told an event in London.

“Even once monetary policy normalises, interest rates are likely to remain below levels that were common in previous decades.” (Reporting By Huw Jones and Dhara Rasaninghe; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Catherine Evans)