BRATISLAVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s parliament approved the government’s nomination of Finance Minister Peter Kazimir as central bank’s next governor on Thursday.

Kazimir, a member of the ruling centre-left Smer party, said last month he was interested in taking the job after the current governor, Jozef Makuch, steps down in March. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova Editing by Andrew Heavens)