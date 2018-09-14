Some ECB policymakers wanted more cautious tone on growth: sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A handful of European Central Bank policymakers urged President Mario Draghi to strike a more cautious tone on the economy in this week’s policy message but were ultimately won over, two sources told Reuters.

The ECB cut its growth forecast for the euro zone at Thursday’s meeting but reaffirmed plans to continue withdrawing its monetary stimulus in the coming months, arguing that a benign picture at home offset turbulence in emerging economies.

But a minority of participants at Thursday’s Governing Council meeting emphasised that debt markets were becoming more nervous and advocated taking a more pessimistic stance by saying risks were “tilted to the downside”, two sources familiar with the deliberations said. (Reporting By Frank Siebelt, Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi Editing by Mark Heinrich)