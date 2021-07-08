TAKE A LOOK-ECB tweaks inflation target, bolsters climate role

July 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank set a new inflation target and carved out a major role in the fight against climate change, embarking on a fundamental transformation of Europe’s most powerful financial institution.

