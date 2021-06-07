UPDATE 1-ECB buys more bonds than countries sell but yields still rise

(Adds detail, context)

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought more government bonds in April and May than the euro zone’s four largest countries sold over the period but still struggled to contain a rise in yields, data showed on Monday.

The ECB ramped up its bond purchases in mid-March to cap borrowing costs and help euro zone governments push through massive spending plans aimed at supporting the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. It will update its stance on Thursday.

The central bank bought 135 billion euros worth of sovereign debt from Germany, France, Italy and Spain in the last two months, or five times those countries’ net supply of paper according to UniCredit estimates.

Still, government bond yields increased in all four major jurisdictions over that period and their rise only stopped when ECB President Christine Lagarde signalled late last month that the central bank was not ready to withdraw its support.

This was taken by the market was a sign that the ECB would keep its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, the key engine of its money-printing effort, running at its current 80-billion-euros a month pace at its meeting on June 10. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)