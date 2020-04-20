UPDATE 1-ECB halves pace of money printing as it hits redemptions

(Adds detail) FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank was forced to halve the pace at which it pumped money into the financial system last week as redemptions of old bonds offset some of its new purchases, ECB data showed on Monday. The ECB has taken a range of steps to keep the euro zone in one piece as the coronavirus outbreak hits an economy already operating at low speed. The central bank bought a net 20 billion euros of government, corporate, covered and asset-backed bonds last week, down by 44% from the previous seven days. This was mainly the result of redemptions in the ECB's existing holdings of public sector paper, which exceeded new purchases by 2.2 billion euros, thereby reducing the weekly tally. The ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, launched last month to counter the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, roughly kept the pace seen in the previous week, with 20 billion euros worth of fresh buying. All figures are in billions of euros. Reference Date PSPP ABS Covered bonds CSPP Apr 17 -2.155 -0.194 1.515 1.381 Apr 13 13.396 0.092 1.189 1.573 ($1 = 1.0865 euros) * The figures are calculated by subtracting holdings from the previous week’s level and are not corrected for end-of-the-quarter amortization. For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click: here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)