April 20, 2020 / 2:37 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

UPDATE 1-ECB halves pace of money printing as it hits redemptions

2 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
was forced to halve the pace at which it pumped money into the
financial system last week as  redemptions of old bonds offset
some of its new purchases, ECB data showed on Monday.
    The ECB has taken a range of steps to keep the euro zone in
one piece as the coronavirus outbreak hits an economy already
operating at low speed.
    The central bank bought a net 20 billion euros of
government, corporate, covered and asset-backed bonds last week,
down by 44% from the previous seven days.
    This was mainly the result of redemptions in the ECB's
existing holdings of public sector paper, which exceeded new
purchases by 2.2 billion euros, thereby reducing the weekly
tally.
    The ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, launched
last month to counter the economic damage caused by the
coronavirus outbreak, roughly kept the pace seen in the previous
week, with 20 billion euros worth of fresh buying.

All figures are in billions of euros.

Reference Date     PSPP       ABS    Covered bonds        CSPP  
    
Apr 17           -2.155    -0.194            1.515       1.381  
   
Apr 13           13.396     0.092            1.189       1.573  
   

($1 = 1.0865 euros)

* The figures are calculated by subtracting holdings from the
previous week’s level and are not corrected for
end-of-the-quarter amortization.

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
