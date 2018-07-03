FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-ECB steps up government debt buys to keep stimulus going

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Writes through)
    FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
raised its purchases of government bonds in June to their
highest level this year to keep its stimulus programme rolling
even as chunks of its other assets expired, data showed on
Tuesday.
    The ECB bought 24.2 billion euro ($28.21 billion) worth of
government debt last month, taking its monthly purchases to 31.2
billion euros once company debt, covered bonds and asset-backed
securities are included.
    The money-printing scheme, aimed at boosting inflation in
the euro zone, is set to stop at the of the year, when the ECB
will have acquired a total of 2.6 trillion euros worth of
assets.
    But the central bank will continue rolling over its
holdings, with sources telling Reuters last month that
government bonds will remain the main focus of its efforts to
keep long-term borrowing costs low in the euro zone.
            
    By contrast, purchases of covered bonds dwindled in June to
their lowest levels since the ECB started buying them in 2014,
coming in at just 683 million euro once matured paper is taken
out.
    In terms of country, Reuters calculations showed the ECB
bought some 185 million euro more of Spanish sovereign debt than
implied under the rules of the scheme based on the size of each
country's economy. On the other hand, it under-bought French and
Italian government debt to the tune of 120 million euro and 100
million euro, respectively.
    But these deviations were small when compared to the ECB's
multi-billion holdings of those countries' bonds, which have
generally been overbought since the programme started in 2015.
($1 = 0.8579 euros)

 (Reporting by Francesco Canepa
Editing by Peter Graff)
