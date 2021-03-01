UPDATE 2-ECB slowed bond buys last week even as market tanked

(Adds analyst, Villeroy)

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank slowed its net purchases of debt last week even as borrowing costs jumped in the financial markets, casting a shadow over a nascent recovery in the pandemic-stricken euro zone economy.

Investors have been pondering when the ECB will intervene to bring down bond yields and make good on its promise to keep financing conditions favourable for euro zone governments, companies and households still struggling with COVID-19.

But the ECB’s weekly update showed the central bank bought just 13.7 billion euros worth of debt across its stimulus programmes in the five days to Feb. 26, even as policymakers including ECB President Christine Lagarde warned about rising government bond yields.

This compared with 23.2 billion euros a week earlier and an average of 23.9 billion euros since the ECB launched its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in March 2020 to halt a much larger market rout during the pandemic’s first wave.

An ECB spokesman said the decline was due to “much higher redemptions” in the latest week, referring to bonds held by the central bank that matured over that period.

But some investors were left scratching their heads.

“The timing is quite unfortunate because they were sending a very strong signal last week. At the very least it increases the pressure on them to deliver the week after,” said Frederik Ducrozet, a strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.

“If the reason was scarcity, they could have looked for other markets, like peripheral bonds, using the flexibility of the programme.”

The ECB’s weekly data includes trades executed by the close of business on Wednesday, which then take two days to settle on the central bank’s account.

On Friday, ECB policymaker and Greek central bank governor Yannis Stournaras became the first euro zone rate-setter to openly call for increasing the pace of PEPP bond purchases.

He was echoed on Monday by his French peer Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who said the ECB “can and must react” against unwarranted tightening.

Earlier last week, Lagarde had been more cautious, simply saying the central bank was “closely monitoring” bond yields.

The surge in yields has largely been blamed on talk of reflation or even economic “overheating” in the United States, where the new administration is working on a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

Supply bottlenecks due to stranded container ships were also cited.

Tracking U.S. Treasuries, Germany’s 10-year yields , the euro zone’s benchmark, notched their biggest monthly rise for three years in February, gaining 26 basis points.

But they remained negative, at -0.3%, as they fell for a second day on Monday, hovering around levels last seen in June. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans and Hugh Lawson)