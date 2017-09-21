FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB to develop new overnight reference rate
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 9:24 AM / a month ago

ECB to develop new overnight reference rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will begin to publish a new, unsecured overnight interest rate by 2020 to complement existing benchmark rates and serve as a backstop reference rate, it said on Thursday.

“This interest rate will be based entirely on transactions in euro that are reported by banks in accordance with the ECB’s money market statistical reporting,” it said.

Central banks and regulators from around the world have been working to develop alternative benchmark interest rates, seeking to reform the current system, after allegations of manipulation by commercial banks that distorted reference rates.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.