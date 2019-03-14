ECB to launch new overnight rate €str on Oct 2

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will launch its new overnight interest rate of bank-to-bank lending, called €str, on Oct. 2, the ECB said on Thursday.

“The European Central Bank (ECB) will start publishing the €STR as of 2 October 2019, reflecting the trading activity of 1 October 2019,” the ECB said.

“Additionally, the ECB ... will provide the computation of a one-off spread between the €STR and EONIA, which was requested by the Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates.” (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)