HELSINKI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should be reviewing its strategy on a regular basis going forward, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Monday.

“I would consider it a good idea that going forward we would review the ECB’s monetary policy strategy regularly, for instance every five years,” Rehn said at Bank of Finland’s webinar on the ECB’s ongoing strategic review. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Jon Boyle)