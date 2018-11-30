Slovenia president nominates economist Vasle for cbank governor

LJUBLJANA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Slovenian President Borut Pahor on Friday nominated Bostjan Vasle, a former head of the government’s macroeconomic institute UMAR, as a candidate for governor of the central bank who will also sit on the ECB governing council, Pahor’s office said.

Parliament will vote on whether to support Vasle within 30 days. Pahor believes that Vasle has enough support to reach the required 46 out of 90 votes in his favour, the office said. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)