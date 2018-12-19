UPDATE 1-Slovene parliament appoints Vasle cbank governor, ECB council member

(Updates with details, background)

LJUBLJANA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Slovenian parliament on Wednesday appointed economist Bostjan Vasle as a new governor of the Bank of Slovenia who will also sit on the ECB governing council, parliamentary speaker Dejan Zidan said.

Vasle was elected for a six-year mandate. He is a former long-term director of the government’s macroeconomic institute UMAR and will replace Bostjan Jazbec who resigned in April to take up a position on the EU’s Single Resolution Board.

Vasle, 49, was proposed for the post by the President Borut Pahor and appointed by 51 votes against 28 in a secret vote after parliament in October rejected Pahor’s first candidate, deputy governor Primoz Dolenc.

“We urgently need a new governor ... Based on his long-term experience we can entrust the leadership of the Bank of Slovenia to Mister Vasle,” parliamentary member Franc Jursa of a junior government coalition party Desus said before the vote.

Vasle headed UMAR from 2007 until last month. At the helm of UMAR he urged the government to introduce structural reforms, particularly pension reform, to ease the burden of the rapidly ageing population on the state budget. (Reporting by Marja Novak, Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean)