February 27, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

European Parliament committee endorses De Guindos for ECB VP job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s economic committee endorsed on Tuesday Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos for an eight-year term as the next vice president of the European Central Bank, succeeding Vitor Constancio at the end of May.

The committee, which has only a consultative role and cannot bloc a nomination to the ECB by euro zone finance ministers, voted 24 to 14 with 13 abstentions in favour of De Guindos. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

