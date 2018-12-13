ECB says to gradually adjust bond reinvestments in line with capital key

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will gradually adjust its portfolio of national government bonds to bring it into line with its shareholder structure, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Under the bond purchase programme that it confirmed on Thursday it will terminate at the end of the year, the ECB has bought more French, Italian and Spanish debt than implied by these countries’ shares of the ECB’s capital.

This “capital key” of the ECB was updated this month, with the shareholdings of Italy and Spain in the central bank falling on account of their economies’ underperformance during the euro zone crisis.

Draghi said the ECB would generally reinvest bond redemptions in the country in which principal repayments were made.

“But the portfolio allocation across jurisdictions will continue to be adjusted with a view to bring(ing) ... the portfolio into closer alignment with the ... capital key,” he told a news conference.

To avoid upsetting markets, some policymakers wanted to maintain the distribution of the ECB’s stock of bonds as it is, taking a snapshot on Dec. 31, sources have told Reuters.

Others, particularly countries that have been underbought, have been advocating applying the shareholder structure. (reporting by John Stonestreet)