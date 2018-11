CAIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Pioneers Holding said on Sunday it has made an offer to acquire all of Electro Cable Egypt through one of its subsidiaries at a price of 1.35 Egyptian pounds ($0.0754) per share.

Pioneers Holding owns 48.5 percent of Electro Cable Egypt, one of the oldest cable companies in the Middle East, and has bid to buy the rest of the company.