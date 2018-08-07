FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
August 7, 2018 / 12:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Australia's Eclipx Group cuts FY profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes the day to Monday in the lede)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sales financing firm Eclipx Group Ltd cut its full-year profit guidance on Monday, hurt by sluggish auction activity at its online brand GraysOnline.

The company now expects to report fiscal year 2018 net profit after tax and amortisation (NPATA) in the range of A$77 million ($56.9 million) to A$80 million, about 13 percent to 17 percent growth on the previous year, compared with the previous forecast of about 27 percent to 30 percent growth.

$1 = 1.3545 Australian dollars Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.