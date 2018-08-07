REFILE-Australia's Eclipx Group cuts FY profit guidance

(Changes the day to Monday in the lede)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sales financing firm Eclipx Group Ltd cut its full-year profit guidance on Monday, hurt by sluggish auction activity at its online brand GraysOnline.

The company now expects to report fiscal year 2018 net profit after tax and amortisation (NPATA) in the range of A$77 million ($56.9 million) to A$80 million, about 13 percent to 17 percent growth on the previous year, compared with the previous forecast of about 27 percent to 30 percent growth.