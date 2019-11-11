Healthcare
ECO Animal Health hit by African swine fever, Sino-U.S. trade war

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Veterinary medicines maker ECO Animal Health Group said on Monday its business in China was hit by an outbreak of African swine fever, while the ongoing U.S.-China trade war squeezed margins in the United States.

Sales in China slumped about 60% in the six months ended September, and the AIM-listed company warned that if the trends continue its annual trading performance will be significantly below the current market view. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

