TABLE-The world's 30 most competitive economies - WEF

GENEVA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United States is the world's most competitive economy, the Geneva-based World Economic Forum said on Wednesday, after revisions to its annual league table knocked Switzerland off the top spot for the first time in a decade. Last year's rankings, with a different methodology, placed the United States second. Following is a table showing the top 30 countries, according to the World Economic Forum. 1 United States 2 Singapore 3 Germany 4 Switzerland 5 Japan 6 Netherlands 7 Hong Kong 8 United Kingdom 9 Sweden 10 Denmark 11 Finland 12 Canada 13 Taiwan 14 Australia 15 South Korea 16 Norway 17 France 18 New Zealand 19 Luxembourg 20 Israel 21 Belgium 22 Austria 23 Ireland 24 Iceland 25 Malaysia 26 Spain 27 United Arab Emirates 28 China 29 Czech Republic 30 Qatar (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Robin Pomeroy)