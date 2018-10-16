FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 10:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-The world's 30 most competitive economies - WEF

    GENEVA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United States is the world's
most competitive economy, the Geneva-based World Economic Forum
said on Wednesday, after revisions to its annual league table
knocked Switzerland off the top spot for the first time in a
decade.
    Last year's rankings, with a different methodology, placed
the United States second. 
    Following is a table showing the top 30 countries, according
to the World Economic Forum.
    
 1     United States
 2     Singapore
 3     Germany
 4     Switzerland
 5     Japan
 6     Netherlands
 7     Hong Kong
 8     United Kingdom
 9     Sweden
 10    Denmark
 11    Finland
 12    Canada
 13    Taiwan
 14    Australia
 15    South Korea
 16    Norway
 17    France
 18    New Zealand
 19    Luxembourg
 20    Israel
 21    Belgium 
 22    Austria
 23    Ireland
 24    Iceland
 25    Malaysia
 26    Spain
 27    United Arab Emirates
 28    China
 29    Czech Republic
 30    Qatar
 
 (Reporting by Tom Miles
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
