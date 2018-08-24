Ecopetrol to focus spending on drilling for rest of year - CEO

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Colombia’s state-run Ecopetrol SA will focus spending for the rest of the year on increased drilling activity and securing operational licenses, its chief executive said on Friday.

CEO Felipe Bayon said in an interview at the New York Stock Exchange that achieving a $3 billion to $3.5 billion capital spending plan this year will be challenging because of delays earlier this year. Officials were in New York to recognize the 10th anniversary of the company’s NYSE listing. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)